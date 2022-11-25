FORT ROCK — Fort Rock was missing.

A peasouper of fog enveloped the famous rock, obscuring it completely from view as my sister and I drove into the tiny nearby town that shares its name about 37 miles southeast of La Pine earlier this month. I had never seen anything like it.

Winter-Fort-Rock-p-09.jpg

Fort rock enshrouded in heavy fog.
Winter-Fort-Rock-p-10 (1).jpg

An abandoned and derelict structure near Cabin Lake in November.
Winter-Fort-Rock-p-08.jpg

Typically, this view at the parking area at Fort Rock State Natural Area affords visitors a clear view of the wave-cut walls of the rock structure. Here, thick fog is obscuring most of the 200-foot structures walls.
Winter-Fort-Rock-p-07.jpg

Looking out toward Fort Rock Basin from the inner walls of Fort Rock earlier this month.
Winter-Fort-Rock-p-02.jpg

Heather Whittle stands on an outcropping at Fort Rock State Natural Area looking south towards the Fort Rock Basin on a snowy and foggy November morning.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

