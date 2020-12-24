Tumalo Mountain is no secret to backcountry skiers and snowboarders in Central Oregon. Just across Century Drive from Bachelor, Tumalo is probably the most accessible backcountry spot in the region. Backcountry enthusiasts can spend a full day doing laps up and down the bowl on Tumalo. The skin track starts at Dutchman Flat Sno-park and climbs 1,400 feet up the south side of the mountain to the summit. Most skiers use alpine touring or telemark gear and apply climbing skins to their skis to skin up the mountain. Snowboarders do the same with split boards. Backcountry snowriders should be prepared with transceivers, probes and shovels and know how to use them in case of an avalanche. The Central Oregon Avalanche Center (coavalanche.org) provides avalanche forecasts on its website as a way of informing backcountry enthusiasts of snow conditions and avalanche risks.
Directions: Drive about 22 miles west of Bend along Century Drive to Dutchman Flat Sno-park, located on the right before you get to Mt. Bachelor’s West Village Lodge. The skin track starts from near the parking area.
