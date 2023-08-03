Just because it’s hot outside does not mean you need to sideline your mountain bike outings. With a little preparation and thoughtful route planning, mountain biking can be a go in August’s heat.
Ride near water
Pick routes on hot days that have water access along the ride to take a dip in or soak your feet. At the intersection of North Fork, Met-Win, and Mrazak you can cool off in North Fork Tumalo Creek. Another option is to wade in the headwaters of Tumalo Creek on Met-Win trail between Happy Valley and Flagline trail that is quite crisp. Please respect the Middle Flagline trail closure in effect until Aug. 15 and use Flagline Access trail to connect to this part of the Met-Win. If you can ride only at mid-day, an out and back along the Deschutes River trail will find not only few hikers due to the heat, but also ample river access spots to take a dip.
Take advantage of trails that go by or circumnavigate lakes for a mid-ride swim. A great summer ride is the loop around Mt. Bachelor with a stop at Lava Lake for a swim — make sure you are refreshed to tackle the stout climb on Edison Lava trail. Another lake swim-ride is Cultus Lake. You can do this as an out and back or a loop using forest service roads and Deer Lake trail. Cold plunge options are at Little Cultus, Deer and Cultus Lake. If an easy family ride is what you are looking for, there are swimming options aplenty on Suttle Lake trail and post-ride ice cream can be found at The Suttle Lodge Boathouse.
Early arrivals
Ride early with post-ride cool-down options. A dawn departure to ride the Crater Rim followed by post ride standup paddling in East Lake is just about as perfect of a summer adventure as there is. Summer is also ideal for checking out legacy diners for a milkshake. The Sno Cap Drive In is Sisters and Tastee Treet in Prineville are worthy destinations.
Do shuttle rides so you have fewer heat generating climbs on your route. There are great downward trending routes from Upper Peterson Ridge trailhead, Skyliners Sno-Park, and all of the Sno-Parks along Cascade Lakes Highway. If you have a group of friends you can run your own shuttles, or save gas and time by using the new Cascade East Transit’s Transit to Trails bike bus to Mt. Bachelor with stops along the way.
With a heat thoughtful route planned, there are a few other tricks to beat the heat:
• Freeze water bottles and hydration pack bladders the night before. Cool water will help keep you cool and a frozen water bladder along your back is pretty nice in the heat.
• Don’t skimp on the electrolytes in your water, you will lose more than normal sweating in the heat. Wear light colors to reflect sunlight. Even light-colored socks instead of black ones will help.
• Ride early or ride late to avoid scorching mid-day heat. Take frequent breaks in the shade and tone down your climbing pace a bit to keep from overheating.
Stay cool out there!
