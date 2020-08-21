“X marks the spot, so let’s see if we can find the treasure,” I say out loud to our 7-year-old as I lay out the map of the lake for the family to see. These days, parents are doing a lot of improvising to create fun learning experiences for kids, and I’m trying my best to incorporate how to read a map with a pirate treasure hunt adventure. “OK Dad, let’s get out there and paddle.” Music to my ears. So we shove off, and I have to do my best to keep up with him as he darts across the lake.
Sparks Lake is one of the most popular Cascade Lakes to paddle, and while there are no pirates on the lake there are plenty of people, so it’s a good idea to practice social distancing when you put in and while on the lake. The lake is famous for its sweeping views of Broken Top, South Sister and Mt. Bachelor. It’s also a favorite for photographers and the iconic sunrise photo of the Lake with Broken Top and South Sister in the background can be seen in local offices, taverns and travel magazines. It has a ski run on Mt. Bachelor named after it and it’s quite the contrast looking at the Lake from Northwest Chair in the heart of winter imagining paddling it in the warm summer months. We look forward to paddling Sparks Lake several times every summer, and it’s close enough for a weekend day trip or even just a quick weekday sunset paddle. There are also boat-in camping opportunities at dispersed sites on the lake if you wish to extend the visit, though they are popular and fill up. Please remember to practice leave no trace principles while camping or paddling so others can enjoy the experience as well.
Sparks has a very busy boat ramp which is accessible from a gravel road off of the Cascade Lakes Highway past the Mt. Bachelor turn off. At the boat ramp you can unload your boats and then move your vehicle to the parking area. We always try our best to be organized when putting in and taking out so that we can do it quickly. The parking area at the boat ramp requires a recreation pass, which is $5 for the day, or you can use the annual Northwest Forest Pass instead. The new Oregon Waterway Access Permit is now required for boats and stand-up paddleboards that are 10 feet or longer. This replaces the Aquatic Invasive Species Permit. More information on the permit and what the funds will be used for can be found at the Oregon State Marine Board website. Permits can be purchased through Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s eLicensing system. One calendar year is $17, and failure to show the permit is a $115 fine.
Once you are on the lake, it’s quite easy to spread out and take in the views. South Sister towers above at over 10,000 feet, and Mt. Bachelor stands behind us, the backside ski runs visible though currently lacking snow. The southern part of the lake has several finger channels branching out making for fun exploration, especially if you are treasure hunters.
“I think this is where it is,” we all agree looking at the map as we approach the shore. My wife quickly scampers up the bank and into the forest to place the treasure, a small box of various coins including several half dollars. This plays into the evening lesson plan, counting money, though the booty is likely to be spent on ice cream before we ever arrive back home.
After a snack and a swim we head back the way we came following the map, which is courtesy of local nonprofit Bend Paddle Trail Alliance. Several years ago they developed the Cascade Lakes Guide Map, which contains maps of the nine most popular Cascade Lakes including Sparks. They are free and can be picked up at various local outdoor shops in Bend, including Tumalo Creek Canoe and Kayak. Feel free to grab one, pick a lake, and head out on a treasure -seeking adventure of your own.
