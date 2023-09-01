A blitz of recent TV commercials involves talking hiking boots named Boots, a rose by the name of Rosa and an eco-conscious beaver known as SustainaBill. According to Travel Oregon, Boots is a trusty sidekick for hiking Oregon’s trails, Rosa an expert on Oregon’s food and wine trends and SustainaBill an expert on sustainable travel.

The commercials are part of a campaign designed to inspire tourism through personal connections between visitors and Oregonians. The agency hopes the effort will allow for richer, more immersive travel experiences as a result of knowledge shared by those who know Oregon best.

