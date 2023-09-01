A blitz of recent TV commercials involves talking hiking boots named Boots, a rose by the name of Rosa and an eco-conscious beaver known as SustainaBill. According to Travel Oregon, Boots is a trusty sidekick for hiking Oregon’s trails, Rosa an expert on Oregon’s food and wine trends and SustainaBill an expert on sustainable travel.
The commercials are part of a campaign designed to inspire tourism through personal connections between visitors and Oregonians. The agency hopes the effort will allow for richer, more immersive travel experiences as a result of knowledge shared by those who know Oregon best.
Travelers can connect with experts on topics tailored to their own interests, such as professional fly-fishing guides and wine country tour guides, travel podcasters, state park rangers and volunteers at local welcome centers, said Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson.
“When I go fly fishing, I love to connect with a local guide because they know the water, they know the bugs and what the fish were eating the day before. So my overall fishing experience may be that much better,” Davidson said.
That same guide may also have knowledge of some of the local lore, history or culture, which they can share while traveling down the river, Davidson added.
Local guides can enhance visitors’ experience in Oregon by providing insider tips, such as new restaurants or mountain biking trails.
The campaign is a result of consumer research by creative agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, which revealed an overall positive association with Oregon, but a lack of knowledge on how to explore the state.
While some activities listed in the campaign may involve high price tags, that’s not always the case. There are a number of free resources, such as travel recommendations by public radio, local newspapers magazines, blog posts and podcasters, Davidson said.
On Travel Oregon’s website, it’s possible to sort by activity, including sustainable travel, stand-up paddle boarding, pet-friendly travel and educational activities. And Kayakyak has tips on water creation, Telephone Paul has the latest on live events and Dark Sky is able to point out Oregon’s stargazing and cosmic events.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.