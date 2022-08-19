The word august means impressive, respected, marked by majestic grandeur. The month of August delivers all of that. Sometimes in the form of clear summer days and amazing mountain adventures, other times in hot temperatures and intense wildfires.
Extreme heat can make even a fit hiker or runner feel like they are wading through a vat of honey, slow and sweaty. After those several days when temperatures crossed over 100, 85 degrees suddenly seems refreshing. Like so many things, it’s all relative. Regardless, during the heat of the summer, it can be hard to motivate and get outside for a hike or run. Below are some trails and tips that might help those who want to beat the heat.
Six Lakes Trail
Heading down this trail located off the Cascade Lakes Highway west of Bend, could lead to many more than six lakes depending on which turn you take at the junction and how far you go. It’s a mellow, relatively flat walk to the first two lakes, Blow and Doris. So even if that’s all that time or effort allows. Dip your feet in the cool water, breathe in the fresh air then turn back. Continuing on has rewards too. An intersection with Senoj Lake Trail provides a choice. Take the Senoj Lake trail to loop back to a different trailhead along the Cascade Lakes Highway passing Senoj Lake and Lucky lakes along the way. Or continue on Six Lakes Trail to the Pacific Crest Trail. In that area, there are many lakes within a dense mixed conifer forest that offer cool places to rest and refresh. Mink Lake Trail or Porky Lake trail provide options to loop back and make a big “lollipop” route.
This area is within the Three Sisters Wilderness which requires both day-use and overnight permits. Visit recreation.gov for more information and to purchase a permit.
Newberry Crater Trail
Another direction to go is to Newberry Caldera which is the southern end of Newberry National Volcanic Monument located between Sunriver and La Pine. This is where Paulina Peak and the Big Obsidian Flow are located, which are both wondrous and intriguing destinations, but many more trails wend around the two lakes, Paulina and East, held in the bowl of this collapsed volcano.
A lesser-known route is from the east side of East Lake up Newberry Crater Trail to an open, cinder viewpoint. Begin from the back of Cinder Hill campground at a small trailhead or from East Lake resort which would require going through the campground. Tall trees shade most of the trail as it switchbacks up from the basin to the Crater Rim Trail that circles the entire caldera This would be an out and back hike. Especially on a hot summer day, it’s always fun to end an adventure somewhere that has a cool beverage or refreshing treat like the East Lake Resort Store that sells drinks and ice cream.
This area requires a recreation pass. Visit the Deschutes National Forest Website and search for Newberry National Volcanic Monument for more information.
The Deschutes National Forest website also has information on all of the trails mentioned above as does hikingproject.com
Start early, literally beat the heat
Sometimes it’s less about location and more about when. Central Oregon’s cool nights make the early morning a sublime time for adventures on the hottest summer days. Roads and trails are often much less busy, so it increases the chance of enjoying some solitude also. There’s a calmness in the woods just before the sun peeks over the horizon. The most vibrant peaches and plum colors splash across the sky some morning as another reward for getting an early start.
There are plenty of ways to revel in August’s majesty. Everyone has different tolerance levels for heat. Listen to your body. If it’s too hot to safely take a hike or go for a run, consider an activity that includes more water or shade. Or even air conditioning! Soon enough cooler temperatures will be back again.
