As mountain biking is gaining in popularity and becoming a mainstream form of recreation, riders are becoming more diverse, including a growing number of “aMTBers” in Central Oregon.
What is aMTB? Adaptive mountain biking (aMTB) is how athletes across the disability spectrum use mobility devices to mountain bike on trails. You have probably seen these riders out on our trails on adaptive bikes that resemble a trike-recumbent hybrid.
Hit the Bend trails
The most prevalent aMTBs are off-road handcycles (ORHC). Most have three wheels, and the rider may be sitting riding feet first or kneeling riding face first. The bikes most closely resemble an enduro MTB with generous suspension and big tires. Some of the most popular trails to see aMTBers on are Royal Flush, Funner and anywhere in the Phil’s network. These riders span from novices learning the sport on flow and tech trails to experts who navigate trails most non-disabled riders blanch at.
Adaptive athletes are drawn to mountain biking for the fun of the sport and to have an opportunity to engage with risk in the outdoors. Tackling challenging rock gardens and testing how fast a corner can be ridden are all a part of aMTB as well as getting deep into wilderness on big rides. Sometimes an adaptive rider will ask one of their non-disabled friends to be a spotter on a ride. The spotter is there to right an ORHC if it crashes or to lift a wheel to get through a tight obstacle like a rock choke. Some aMTBers ride solo, and if they do get stuck, patiently wait for another rider to come and help them out.
When you see adaptive riders on the trail or at trailheads, say hi. At trailheads, riders welcome questions about their bikes and where they are riding. When you encounter an aMTB on the trail, communicate who will get off the trail but keep in mind that the ORHC may not be able to get off the trail at a specific location. Don’t be a stickler for uphill has the right of way when passing an ORHC.
For adaptive riders to plan a ride, having information about trail obstacles that present a challenge for an ORHC is essential. Knowing if there is a narrow bridge they cannot pass or tight trees they cannot thread empowers the rider to choose to ride a trail solo, with a spotter, or to choose another route.
Cataloging trails, challenges
On Monday, with an International Mountain Bicycling Association grant and in partnership with Oregon Adaptive Sports, Central Oregon Trail Alliance began cataloging many trails in the Bend area to list on its website (cotamtb.com) the GPS coordinates and challenges on a trail for an ORHC. Challenges include rock obstacles that need manual skills or a spotter to clean, or a tree pinch that has a designated ride around. With this information published, Bend will be a destination for adaptive cyclists.
Cataloging of the trails began Monday and continues through May 14. Quinn Brett and Joe Stone are aMTB riders who work with Empowering Access and will be riding 100 miles of singletrack with OAS volunteers and COTA Crew Leaders to document trail challenges and find opportunities to improve trails for equitable access. For example, there is one rock feature on Tiddlywinks that is unrideable for an expert aMTBer. Creating a ride-around/alt line for this one spot would make the entire trail accessible to a solo rider. Adaptive and accessible does not mean easy or dumbing down of trails.
COTA hosts a community event 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at LOGE Bend. Quinn, Joe, and local riders will be doing a demo of how they ride their bikes on the LOGE MTB skills park. They will then talk about their bikes, adaptive mountain biking, the project that brought them to town, and take questions. Bring your bike if you want to ride the skills park at LOGE afterward.
