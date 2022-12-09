Ski and snowboard season is in full swing as Mt. Bachelor, Hoodoo and Willamette Pass ski areas are all open for business.
Many outdoor-minded folks in Central Oregon have turned their attention to the slopes, and with good reason, as early season snow has blanketed the Cascades.
While skiers and snowboarders hunt for powder at area resorts, mountain bikers are left looking for dry areas where they can continue their sport through the winter. Those with fatbikes (mountain bikes with wider tires designed for snow) can handle snow- and ice-covered trails west of Bend.
But certain areas in Central Oregon remain relatively snow-free during the winter, allowing for year-round riding on a typical mountain bike. One such area is west of Redmond, where the Maston and Cascade View Trailhead networks provide offseason mountain biking options.
Maston area
The Maston area is one of the prime winter mountain biking destinations, and it’s popular with trail runners as well.
Located north of Bend between Tumalo and Eagle Crest Resort, the Maston area is a flat plateau just west of the Deschutes River that includes about 20 miles of singletrack with endless loop options. Most of the trails feature rolling terrain along sagebrush and juniper trees.
The singletrack at Maston was in prime shape this past weekend. The dirt was firm and tacky, with no puddles and just a slight dusting of snow, making for nearly ideal conditions.
The Bureau of Land Management has designated Maston as a mountain biking area in the Cline Buttes Recreation Area Plan. Maston constitutes about 4,000 acres of the plan’s 32,000 acres (50 square miles), where trails are in the works for mountain bikers, hikers and horseback riders.
Over the last few years, the BLM’s development of Maston as a mountain biking destination has become evident, with trail junction signs and a trailhead with a map kiosk, restrooms and designated parking. There always seems to be at least a few cars in the parking area November through April. On weekends, it can fill up.
The area is certainly no secret, especially when other popular riding spots west of Bend are covered with snow or ice.
I typically ride the outer loop at Maston, and it works well in either direction for about a 12- to 14-mile outing.
The Rockbar Trail, which parallels the picturesque Deschutes River canyon on the east end of the trail network, is the most technical trail at Maston. At first glance, the trail appears an impossibly technical jumble of rocks along the edge of the canyon. But the rocks are perfectly positioned for mountain bikers to ride over while carefully sneaking glances of the river far below.
And for those who would rather stop to take in the views, several viewpoints are located just off the trail.
Cascade View Trailhead
Also part of the Cline Buttes Recreation Area Plan, the Cascade View Trailhead area includes 12 miles of singletrack just northwest of Maston and west of Eagle Crest Resort.
The trails, designed by volunteers with the Central Oregon Trail Alliance, feature various loops that mix flowing singletrack with technical rock areas, and just the right amount of climbing. Add in the sprawling views of snow-covered Cascade peaks, and these trails are worth the 30-minute drive from Bend.
The Cascade View trailhead is located off Eagle Crest Boulevard, which is accessed from Highway 126.
The trail system is open to non-motorized users and includes about 7 miles of trails open to horseback riders, hikers and runners in addition to the bike trails. The pedestrian and equestrian trails are separate from the mountain biking trails to reduce conflicts.
The trails are now well-signed so bikers can know where they are. A map of the area is available at bendtrails.org.
Mountain views in the area include Tam McArthur Rim, the Three Sisters, Mount Washington, Three-Fingered Jack and Mount Jefferson.
A recent 12-mile ride from the Cascade View Trailhead included about 500 feet of climbing and took about 1 hour, 45 minutes.
The area should serve to take some of the demand away from nearby Maston.
Even in the depths of a snowy winter, mountain bikers can find places to ride on the High Desert.
