Metolius River — Fly Fishing
Located an hour north of Bend and east of Madras, the Metolius River, or the Grand Dame of Spring Creeks as dubbed by Fly and Field Outfitters, is exclusively a fly fishing river. Metolius is known for its crystal clear water, bull trout and rainbow trout fill the river which flowing at 1450 cubic feet per second. The Fly Fisher’s Place calls the lower section of the river “an excellent place to fly fish and offers a few miles of productive fishing.”
More fishing picks:
McKenzie River: Near Belknap Springs, rainbow and coastal cutthroat trout, the river flowing at 280 cubic feet per second.
Tumalo Creek: Rainbow trout, 21.1 cfs.
Prineville Reservoir: Rainbow trout, small and largemouth bass, catfish, crappie, crayfish, the reservoir is 67 % full.
McKenzie River Pass — Biking
Beginning in Sisters, the McKenzie River Pass is a ride that takes bicyclers along the 1860s wagon route, which gives a view of Mt. Washington. Dubbed one of the most spectacular bike rides in Oregon by visitbend.com. The journey is 37.91 miles and has an elevation gain of 2,191 feet (4,000 additional feet with a trip back to Sisters).
Other Bikes trails
Phil’s Trail Complex: All 24 mountain biking trails are listed as “riding well” by bendtrails.com
Redmond Trails: All 17 mountain biking trails are listed as “riding well” by bendtrails.com
Wanoga Trail Complex: 10 of the 11 trails are listed as “riding well” by bendtrails.com. Only Dinah Moe Humm remains closed.
Sunriver Trails: Six of the seven trails are listed as “riding well” by bendtrails.com. Crater Rim remains under deep snow.
Steelhead Falls — hiking
It does not take long to get to 20-foot Steelhead Falls as it is a relatively easy hike, only a mile out and back and a couple of steep sections on the trail. Located along the Deschutes River west of Crooked River Ranch near Terrebonne, hikers are surrounded by canyons of the Central Oregon Desert. Now that the calendar has flipped to June and the water’s temperature increased, Steelhead Falls is one of the frequented swimming and cliff jumping spots in Central Oregon.
Other hiking trails
Green Lake Trailhead: Located 27 miles west of Bend on Century Drive is 9.1 miles out and back, moderate trail with a 1,187-foot elevation gain. While it is June, snow may still be on the ground.
The Badlands: Located 20 miles east of Bend on Highway 20, the Badlands has a number of trails from Flatiron to Castle Trail Loop (moderate, 7.5 miles) to Ancient Juniper Trail (easy, 3.1 miles) and many more.
Jack Creek: Located near Camp Sherman, Jack Creek trail is a short and flat hike that follows along Jack Creek. It is a 1.1 mile out and back hike with a 29-foot elevation gain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.