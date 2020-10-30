Broken Top — This is probably the last chance of the year to take a hike to Central Oregon's craggy Broken Top. The full 26-mile loop trail is great for backpacking among the high alpine forests while circumnavigating the mountain beginning and ending at Tam McArthur Rim. For shorter hikes to the mountain, take the 4X4 forest service road from Todd Lake (which closes for the season Tuesday) and drive to the trail where you can hike about five miles around Broken Top to Green Lakes.
Forked Horn Butte — To hike the 6.4-mile loop near Prineville, it's best that you have a downloaded map available on your smartphone or a paper version, as the trail isn't well marked. But the views of the Ochoco Mountains are worth the extra precaution and effort. Walking through thick woods and lush meadows, the trail deep in the forest of the lightly trafficked path brings solitude, peace and quiet.
Maiden Peak — The 17-mile out and back trail isn't easy, but it takes hikers through some wonderful scenery along the Rosary Lakes and finally to the top of the shield volcano near Odell Lake where views are outstanding. There are shorter trails to get there, but this one is the prettiest.
