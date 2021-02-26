Camp Polk Meadow Preserve — The preserve located east of Sisters is great for winter bird -watching including eagles and owls, teals and waxwings. The 151-acre preserve was acquired by the Deschutes Land Trust in 2000 and includes wetlands, meadows, aspen groves and more. The area is also historically significant both to the Native American people who inhabited the lands for centuries as well as for the European explorers and settlers of the 19th century. Remnants of the Hindman Barn remain and can be viewed respectfully from designated areas.
Maxwell Butte Sno-park — Located 3.5 miles west of the Santiam Junction along state Highway 22, the sno-park has 25 miles of trails of all difficulty levels some of which wind through old -growth forests with great views of Three Fingered Jack and Duffy and Maxwell buttes. The park can get busy on the weekends, so plan accordingly. This year the Mountain View and South Maxwell shelters are closed due to COVID-19.
Suttle Lake — The lake north of Sisters and just off state Highway 20 is open year-round to fishing for brown trout and kokanee, if the lake isn’t frozen over. But if it is, the lake still offers peaceful surroundings to explore along the shore with ponderosa pines towering above and views of Mount Washington beyond. If you feel peckish, the Suttle Lodge’s Skip Bar is open for takeout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.