Douglas fir trees crowd the north side of Suttle Lake, where a trail follows the shoreline beneath U.S. Highway 20 from Santiam Pass. The lake was named (and misspelled) for John Settle, an Oregon Trail pioneer who discovered it in the mid-1860s while on a hunting trip.
Camp Polk Meadow Preserve — The preserve located east of Sisters is great for winter birdwatching, including eagles and owls, teals and waxwings. The 151-acre preserve was acquired by the Deschutes Land Trust in 2000 and includes wetlands, meadows, aspen groves and more. The area is also historically significant both to the Native American people who inhabited the lands for centuries, as well as European settlers of the 19th century. Remnants of the Hindman Barn, one of the oldest structures in Deschutes County, can be viewed respectfully from designated areas.
Maxwell Butte Sno-park — Located in the Willamette National Forest 3.5 miles west of the Santiam Junction along state Highway 22, this sno-park has 25 miles of trails of all difficulty levels, some of which wind through old-growth forests with great views of Three Fingered Jack and Duffy and Maxwell buttes. The park can get busy on the weekends, so plan accordingly. The Mountain View Shelter, accessible from several trails, affords views of Mount Washington, North Sister and Three Fingered Jack in clear conditions.
Suttle Lake — This clear lake located north of Sisters off of U.S. Highway 20 is open year-round, and serves as home to waterfowl, otters, brown trout, kokanee, crayfish and more. The 253-acre lake offers peaceful surroundings to explore along the shore with a mixed-conifer forest, and its outlet, Lake Creek, which flows toward the Metolius River. The 3.6-mile Suttle Lake Loop Trail is an easy, moderately used trail around the lake, which has an average depth of 44 feet. If you feel peckish while there, the Suttle Lodge’s Skip Bar is open year-round.
