Pine Mountain Observatory (56100 Pine Mountain Road in Bend)
Located 34 miles southeast of Bend and 6,300 feet on top of a mountain, Pine Mountain Observatory is operated by the University of Oregon Department of Physics to research and astronomical observations. At the observatory, there are telescopes with apertures of 14, 15, 24 and 32 inches
Oregon Observatory at Sunriver (57245 River Road in Sunriver)
On August 3rd, Sunriver was the newest addition to the International Dark Sky Places Program as a Dark Sky Friendly Development of Distinction, the first place in Oregon of the 142 places worldwide. To put it shortly, the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory has stellar views of a star-filled sky with numerous telescopes for guided constellation tours.
Wanderlust Tours
During the Starlight and Moonlight tours at Wanderlust Tours, stargazers not only get a stunning view of the stars, but do so while on a canoe on one of the Cascade Lakes. Bend gets three or four full moons during the summer.
