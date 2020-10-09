Odell Lake — Sitting in the shadow of Diamond Peak the clear and vibrant blue lake reaches depths of 282 feet with an average depth of 132 feet making it ideal for Mackinaw fishing. You can also hook bull trout, rainbow trout, kokanee and whitefish here but the Mackinaw pulled out can be trophy worthy with the state record fish caught here in 1982 weighed in at 40 pounds, 8 ounces. The lake also has many trailheads to surrounding peaks and smaller lakes that surround it.
La Pine State Park — Tucked in among the trees with the Deschutes River lazily winding through, the park offers a large day use area along the river, hiking and biking trails and year round camping with running water, 82 full hookup sites and 47 with electric and water. The day use area closes Oct. 31, and is great for a crisp autumn morning spent fishing or hiking out to the tallest ponderosa pine in the state at Big Tree.
Paulina Lake Loop Trail — The 7.5-mile trail hugs the shores of the Newberry Caldera lake offering stunning views throughout of the lake, Paulina Peak and traverses through a short obsidian flow. From this trail, you can access the short spur that leads to the Paulina Lake hot springs on the north east shore.
