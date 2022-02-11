Dillon Falls — The 15-foot waterfall that turns into a major Class 5 rapid may not seem as impressive as its southern neighbor, Benham Falls, but it is definitely worth the short hike to see it. Formed when the Deschutes River’s path was altered when a lava field from Lava Butte pushed the channel farther west, the lava rock gorge the river has created is really the highlight of the view. The turn to Dillon Falls Day Use Area is located about 2.5 miles down Forest Road 41. From the trailhead, one can also explore the restored wetland of Ryan Ranch, located just above the falls.
Edison Butte Sno-park — Winter may have gone into hiding, but this sno-park is good for a variety of activities no matter the season. Edison is home to snowmobile, nordic skiing and snowshoe trails during the winter, and come summer is a hub for off-highway vehicle and mountain bike trails. Located between Sunriver and Mount Bachelor, the park may be on the smaller side of nearby destinations, but it makes up for it in the miles of trails that wind through the Deschutes National Forest.
Fall River Trail — The spring-fed river between La Pine and Sunriver can be pretty snowy this time of year, so always go prepared for possible conditions such as mud and ice. But no matter the weather, the cold, clear water reflects the evergreen pines that surround the 5.9-mile out and back trail here. It is an easy path to follow and good for all skill levels, with a slight elevation gain and tranquil surroundings. There aren’t many rivers you can see gushing to life from the ground, but Fall River is one of them.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.