Crescent Lake — The lake level may be incredibly low this year and it may be difficult to launch your boat but the views are still worth the trip south. Right now the gently sloping and exposed shoreline is filled with vibrant purple flowering lupin all within reach from just about any day use or campground site. Add in the snow-capped view of Diamond Peak and you’ve got a wonderful day out.
Maiden Peak — The trail to the summit of the 7,805-foot peak near Odell Lake may still have some sections of snow along its 17 mile out-and-back. It travels along forested hillsides, the Rosary Lakes and up to the peak that offers stunning views of southern Oregon. The trail is listed as difficult due to its over 3,000-foot elevation gain.
Paulina Lake Loop Trail — While Paulina Peak and even Big Obsidian Flow may still be under some lingering snow, the easier loop trail around the caldera’s lake is snow free and clear for summer hikes. Clocking in at 7.5 miles round trip, the day hike takes you around the entire lake through lava fields, skirting hot springs and has great views of the peak above it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.