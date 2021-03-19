Dillon Falls — The 15-foot tall waterfall that turns into a major Class 5 rapid may not seem as impressive as its southern neighbor, Benham Falls, but it is definitely worth the short hike out to see it. Formed with the Deschutes River’s path was altered when a lava field from Lava Butte pushed the channel further west, the lava rock gorge the river has created is really the highlight of the view. Located about 2.5 miles down Dillon Falls Road, southwest of Bend.
Edison Butte Sno-park — Great for a variety of activities no matter the season, Edison Sno-park is home to snowmobile, Nordic skiing and snowshoe trails during the winter, and come summer is a hub for Off Highway Vehicle and mountain bike trails. Located between Sunriver and Mt. Bachelor, the park is on the smaller side of nearby snowy destinations, but it makes up for it in the miles of trails that wind through Deschutes National Forest lands.
Fall River Trail — The spring-fed river between La Pine and Sunriver can be pretty snowy this time of year, so always go prepared. But no matter the weather the cold, clear water reflects the evergreen pines that surround the 5.9 mile out and back trail here. It is an easy path to follow and good for all skill levels with a slight elevation gain and tranquil surroundings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.