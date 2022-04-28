Dillon Falls — The 15-foot-tall waterfall that turns into a major Class 5 rapid may not seem as impressive as its southern neighbor, Benham Falls, but it's definitely worth the short hike to see it. Formed when the Deschutes River’s path was altered when a lava flow from Lava Butte pushed the channel farther west, the lava rock gorge the river has created is really the highlight of the view. Located about 2.5 miles down Dillon Falls Road, southwest of Bend.
Derrick Cave — The lava tube in northern Lake County is only a quarter mile long, but the cavern opens up to be about 30 feet high and 50 feet wide with skylights that pool light in from above. The cave is part of the Devils Garden Flows — also worthy of exploring — which erupted between 10-50,000 years ago. Bring a light source stronger than your cell phone and a jacket, as the cave remains cold throughout the season. Pack out whatever you pack in and leave the cave better than you found it. The roads out to the cave are minimally maintained, so you may need high ground clearance or 4-wheel drive to get out there efficiently.
Rosland Day Use Area — The 42-acre community park in La Pine has river access to the Little Deschutes River, making a great place for families to paddle around in the slower-moving stream on warmer spring days. You can make a longer day of floating out of a visit to the park by putting in at Leona Park to the south and floating along the gently winding river for 7.5 miles. Just make sure you have a car parked at each end as it’s a long way to walk back with your kayak in tow.
