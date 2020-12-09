First Street Rapids — The section of the Deschutes River Trail is one of the lesser traveled sections (though its popularity has certainly increased lately) most likely due in part to its location at the end of the residential First Street near NW Portland Avenue. The wide, dirt path that borders the river on one side is shadowed by a high cliff topped with houses. Walking, running or biking along the 3-mile one-way trail is an easy a good stretch of the legs.
Pilot Butte State Park — The crown of all views within the city, Pilot Butte may be closed to motor vehicles for the season, but you can still hike up the side of it. The longer loop clocks in at 3.3-miles up and down the butte, or you can cut about a mile off of it by sticking to the ascending path once you hit the trailhead at the Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park below. The trail offers the best views of Bend you'll see anywhere, and the sunsets from the summit can't be beat. Just bring a headlamp for the journey back down.
Riley Ranch Nature Preserve — The newer of the Bend Parks and Recreation Department's parks and outdoor areas within the city limits and it is one of the best. However, it is one with tighter rules on how you can recreate. The reserve is limited to foot traffic only and dogs must be left home. The 184 acre park located near O.B. Riley Road on Glen Vista Road has trails for every skill level, from soft paved trails with open views of the mountains to dirt and rock paths along the Deschutes River below. If you're feeling very ambitious, you can even take the lower canyon trail all the way to Tumalo State Park for a 7-mile hike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.