Alder Springs Trail — The full 5.7-mile (round-trip) hiker-only trail between Sisters and Terrebonne is perfect for a spring hike as there is practically no shade for the duration. It’s a moderate hike with a quick and steep descent into the stunning Whychus Creek Canyon with a river crossing about 1.3 miles in where hikers will have to ford the Whychus to continue to its confluence with the Deschutes River. If you’re not up for wading into the frigid creek, the shortened hike is still very much worth it.
Camp Sherman Campground — One of the few campgrounds that remains open throughout the year, the sites are first come, first serve until May 27, when the reservation system begins and continues through the first half of October, according to recreation.gov, where reservations can be made. Though spring weather of late has been less than predictable in Central Oregon, the campground sits along the banks of the crystal clear Metolius River among the ponderosa pine trees. All sites are non-electric.
Cole Loop Trail — This is the longest loop trail in the Crooked River Grasslands, clocking in at 25 miles total if you’re up for a long bike ride through High Desert terrain. The trail circles around Gray Butte and connects to a few other trails and camps in the Skull Hollow area, including Trail Crossing Corrals, Scales Corral, Cyrus and Warner Loop Trail.
