Lake Creek Trail — The easy, 4.5-mile trail runs between the Metolius Preserve near Camp Sherman and Suttle Lake. Typically used for mountain bikes, hikers can also enjoy the coniferous trees overhead and quiet forest setting. The trail follows Lake Creek, the crystal-clear stream that runs from the lake into the Metolius River. The 3.6-mile Suttle Lake Loop Trail can be tacked on to extend your visit.
Redmond Caves — Featuring five caves on the south edge of Redmond, the system is part of the northernmost reaches of the Newberry Caldera over 60 miles away, and Native Americans were using them over 6,000 years ago. Open year-round, the caves were formed from the collapse of one single lava tube. A great place to cool off in warmer months, bring three light sources, wear sturdy shoes and take nothing but pictures when visiting.
Tumalo State Park — This 330-acre state park near Tumalo is packed with swimmers and floaters cooling off on hot summer days, but any time of year it’s a great place to head for a hike, fishing or just being in nature. The gently sloping grounds on the east side of the river offer ample space to lounge on large sections of grass. There are also picnic tables and group picnic sites (the latter must be reserved in advance). Those up for a longer walk can reach Riley Ranch Nature Preserve by hiking south on the Deschutes River Trail.
