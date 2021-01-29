Maston Complex — Thanks to recent snow storms, the trails at Maston are reporting rideable snow. So grab your fatbikes (or regular bike) and check out the complex’s many interconnected trails. Located off Cline Falls Road southwest of Redmond, the area also typically stays clear of snow during the winter — this past week excluded — making it a great place to hit the singletrack during the colder months.
Rimrock Springs Natural Area — The small wetland south of Madras on U.S. Highway 26 features a 1.9 mile loop (part paved, part dirt) with interpretive signs explaining some of the flora and fauna that can be seen as well as geologic and human history of the area. The loop includes a few seating options including two wildlife viewing platforms overlooking the marshy area and benches at the top of the rimrock hill that overlooks the Cascades and Gray Butte to the west.
Smith Rock State Park — There is a reason this is one of the most popular hiking areas in Central Oregon. While parking — which costs $5 — is at a premium on good days, you may be able to score a coveted spot and check out the stunning rock formations just outside of Terrebonne with a bit of snow this weekend. Be careful on certain trails as they may become muddy or icy with thawing.
