Big Tree — La Pine State Park is home to some 14 miles of trails, according to Oregon State Parks, and this short trail leads to the largest (in circumference) ponderosa pine in the world measuring in at 28 feet, 11 inches in girth. Known as Big Red, the tree is believed to be over 500 years old — and it used to be even taller, but at 162 feet tall, it still towers over its neighbors.
Black Rock Trail — One of the oldest mountain bike trails in Central Oregon, according to bendtrails.org, Black Rock Trail is a 4.1-mile-long section of singletrack that hugs the sprawling lava fields at Lava Lands. The easy trail has some technical sections and largely parallels the Sun-Lava Paved Path, a 5.5-mile multi-use path traveling from Lava Lands Visitor Center to the Benham Falls and Sunriver.
Fall River Trail — This shallow, spring-fed river between La Pine and Sunriver makes for a serene spot for a run or hike. Visitors won't want to miss the headwaters of the cold, clear river and the reflections of the pines that surround the 5.9-mile out and back trail here. It's an easy path to follow and good for all skill levels, with a slight elevation gain and tranquil surroundings.
