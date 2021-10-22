Douglas fir trees crowd the north side of Suttle Lake, where a trail follows the shoreline beneath U.S. Highway 20 from Santiam Pass. The lake was named (and misspelled) for John Settle, an Oregon Trail pioneer who discovered it in the mid-1860s while on a hunting trip.
Canyon Creek Meadows — Now that you don’t need the wilderness pass, of course, the snows are quickly falling on one of the best trails in Central Oregon. But while you can, or if the cold never bothered you anyway, head up to the stunning mountain trail with the perfect view of Three Fingered Jack rising above the meadow. Even in snow, it’s still a beautiful, moderately difficult 7.4-mile round trip hike. Go prepared with sturdy hiking boots, poles and maybe some YakTrax or microspikes to ensure surefooted steps.
Suttle Lake Loop Trail — The easy 3.6-mile loop around the lake north of Sisters is a great way to see some of the changing colors of Central Oregon this fall and a good walk for the whole family. The trail follows the shoreline the entire way, passing under mostly fir and pine trees, with a few vine maples closer to the highway the runs above the north side of the lake. It can get a bit breezy in the afternoon, so pack a hat if you head out later in the day.
Tamolitch Blue Pool — Stellar any time of year, right now you can still catch the later fall colors on the vine maples along the trail that follows the McKenzie River. Clocking in at 3.6 miles out and back, the ever-popular moderate hike means you may have to contend with more people if you time it wrong. Drive out early or on a weekday for your best chances of not having to park another mile down the road in order to take this beautiful hike.
