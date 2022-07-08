Black Butte — The 3.9-mile trail up to the top of this cinder cone north of Sisters is popular for a reason. Hikers who decide to take the climb should note that it has a steady elevation gain of 1,538 feet with an average grade of about 17%, so go prepared. The views along the way and from the top are worth the extra effort though, with stunning views of the Cascades as you climb.
Head of Jack Creek — The 3.7-mile easy loop is a nice refrain from the busier trails in the area, with the cool, clear Jack Creek babbling along part of the way. Part trail and part U.S. Forest Service roads, it’s great for a quick and easy trail run through the forest and to the headwaters. You can also opt for just an out-and-back hike to the headwaters and back and not loop through the forest. Start from the Jack Creek Campground and hike the 1.2-mile trail to the spring and back for a leisurely stroll.
Tamolitch Blue Pool — OK, chances are you’ve either been on this one or have avoided it completely due to crowds. But if you are an early riser, have the chance to hike midweek or just have perfect timing, the 3.7-mile out and back trail along state Highway 126 is one of the most stunning in the state. Following along the McKenzie River and through old-growth forest the entire way, the trail leads to the brilliantly blue namesake where the river emerges from behind lava rock before continuing on its way. Hikers do swim in the pool, but the water is icy, and the trail to get down to the water is pretty rocky and can lead to a painful sprain if you misstep (this reporter knows from experience).
