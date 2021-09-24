Harner Butte — The 4.4-mile steady climb up this butte is mainly along a logging road, meaning that the trail itself isn't particularly interesting but the views are. As you hike up the butte southwest of La Pine, you'll see through views of Wickiup, Mount Bachelor and South Sister on the horizon. Reports on AllTrails indicate that there may be some bushwhacking to be done to reach the summit as well as a warning that other folks may use some of the red cinder crater as an area for target practice.
Lucky Lake — This trail has become increasingly popular in recent years most likely due to its relatively short and easy trek to get there. The small lake sits about a mile-and-a-half from the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway and in the early and mid-summer is usually heavily populated by mosquitos, but right now the weather is perfect for a skeeter free hike. If you want a longer walk, you can continue on the trail on the east side of the lake towards Willamonson Mountain and Senoj Lake.
Paulina Falls — A short quarter-mile trail of mostly switchbacks leads from the parking area to the overlook at the falls on Newberry. It's a little on the steep side so be aware before you venture down that you also have to come back up, but the view is stunning. Paulina Creek drops 80 feet over volcanic cliffs creating a beautiful cascade of water. Because the day-use area is within the boundaries of the Newberry National Volcanic Monument, you'll need a $5 day pass or a valid Northwest Forest Pass to access it.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Makenzie Whittle is a Bend native. She and her family have taken day trips since she was an infant, exploring the far reaching corners of Oregon. She continues the tradition today, and can be reached at 541-383-0304 or mwhittle@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.