Paulina Peak Trail
The 6.1-mile out-and-back trail leads to the highest point of the Newberry Caldera rim. The trailhead starts at the visitors center near Paulina Lake in La Pine. After about three miles and 1,600 feet of elevation gained, the summit will give views of Bend and the Sisters Volcano Complex.
Moraine Lake Trail
West of Bend off the Cascade Lakes Highway, the Moraine Lake trail is 6 miles with a 1,845 elevation gain. Starting at Devil’s Lake, the first 1.5 miles are a steady incline in the forest before breaking through to views of South Sisters and Broken Top. This trail also leads to an access point for Green Lakes and the South Sister climbing trail.
North Fork to Bridge Creek Loop
The North Fork to Bridge Creek Loop is a 7.2-mile loop with a modest elevation gain of 1,128 feet. Starting at the Tumalo Falls Overlook, then continue along the North Fork Trail. Roughly 3.5 miles into the hike, start taking a left onto the Swampy Lake Trail before finishing the hike on the Bridge Creek Trail, which leads back to the parking lot. This hike features Tumalo Falls and several others on the route.
Green Lakes Trail
This is another one for those who enjoy a hike with water views. The 9.1-mile hike in the Deschutes National Forest will take hikes around Fall Creek, a couple of waterfalls, and before reaching the Green Lakes while gaining 1,187 feet in elevation.
