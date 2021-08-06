Browder Ridge — The difficult and rugged 4.6-mile out-and-back near Tombstone Sno-park and Iron Mountain offers spectacular views and a 2,900-foot climb to get them. The trail gradually climbs to the top of the ridge where hikers will be greeted by the picturesque scenery of Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington and the Three Sisters. You may still be able to catch some of the wildflower blooms along the trail. If you want add another couple of miles to your trek, hike down to Heart Lake. The trail can get a little overgrown, so download a map and be prepared to bushwhack if necessary.
Sunset and Horse lakes — The 5-mile, relatively easy hike from Elk Lake Trailhead follows the Island Meadow Trail for a short distance before joining the Pacific Crest Trail then forking into the Sunset Lake Trail. Along these three different sections of trail, you’ll find yourself immersed in the alpine forest before finding yourself in a burn area where you’ll be met with a near perfect view of Mt. Bachelor. Keep hiking to the small Sunset Lake or continue on to the bigger Horse Lake for a swim. Pack the bug spray — the skeeters are thick this year.
Waldo Lake — The big and brilliantly blue lake on the western slope of the Cascades is home to some of the clearest water in the United States, and to help keep it that way there are no gas powered boats allowed on it. It may take a bit longer to drive up there, but it’s one of those beauties that makes a great day for kayaking and even sailing, as the winds can pick up in the afternoon and early evening. With nearly 10 square miles of water to play on, you’re sure to find your own private cove, beach or island to bask the day away.
