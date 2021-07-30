Ancient Juniper Trail — With the recent rain, the Oregon Badlands might be in better shape, terrain-wise. So head out early before the heat or hold off until after one of the rainstorms that may come our way again this week and check out the old trees along the easy 3.1-mile loop. There is no shade, so if you do decide to hike it, bring lots of water, sunscreen and a hat to keep cool. Park at the Flatiron Rock Trailhead and keep left.
Has No Horse Trail — The 11.8-mile trail near Horse Ridge east of Bend can get pretty sandy in the summer months, but with the fresh, and welcome, rain this week, it may be a bit firmer to ride. Pick up the trail at the end of Mad Max Drive and climb up the ridge for a pretty great view to the south then continue down the backside along Crooked Arm where you can connect to Crazyhorse for an even longer ride. Most trails at Horse Ridge have rocky and technical sections, and this intermediate trail is no different.
Otter Bench Trail — The 3.4-mile out-and-back trail near Crooked River Ranch takes hikers along the Crooked River Canyon. There is limited shade, so start early and bring lots of water because the views are worth the extra sweat. The trail is fairly easy unless you want to take the Pink Trail spur down closer to the river or unless you want to continue on to the Opal Canyon Trail which adds an additional few miles to your trip before it loops around at the Crooked River Arm of Lake Billy Chinook. Keep clear of the Horny Hollow Trail as the area currently under its seasonal wildlife closure.
