Dry River Canyon Trail — The 6-mile out and back trail east of Bend descends into an ancient river bed with towering basalt cliffs on either side and juniper trees, sage and other high desert brushes covering its tracks now. The trail is cool and windy through the canyon walls and one of the more difficult trails for mountain bikers because of its sandy and rocky terrain. For hikers, the moderate trail has very little elevation gain.
Bessie Butte — On a clear day, views of the Cascades rise out of the west with the Central Oregon high desert beckoning to the east. The short 1.4-mile out and back trail up the butte is a steady incline of about 482 feet. Trails also surround the base of the butte great for mountain biking or wandering through the ponderosa pine stands.
Crack in the Ground — The aptly, but not very imaginatively, named volcanic fissure is a bit of a drive from Bend located near Christmas Valley in the Oregon outback. The 1.7-mile trail through the crack rises and descends deep into the earth, dropping the temperature considerably in the crack as it can reach depths up to 70 feet below the surface. The trail is a hikers only trail and those taking it on should plan on wearing sturdy shoes and be prepared to scramble.
