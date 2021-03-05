Alpine Trail — Located off Century Drive, the trail connects the Broken Top neighborhood to Cascade Middle School. Totaling in at just under a mile, it also connects to many more trails west of town that are part of the U.S. Forest trail system. The undeveloped site the trail resides in is great for taking your dog for a walk or just a quick and easy place to get out of the house. Because of the trail’s more rugged look, keep an eye out for critters big and small.
Drake Park — You really can’t beat this Bend original. Celebrating its 100th birthday this year, the 13-acre park sits nicely along the banks of the Deschutes River at Mirror Pond. With 13 acres to roam through, it’s easy to find your own corner to bask in or play on a sunny day.
Pine Nursery Park — The 159-acre park on Bend’s east side is home to just about every activity you can think of. With beach volleyball pits, soccer fields, pickleball courts, an off-leash dog area and even a fishing pond you can find it all. The park also has a long loop trail covering its circumference if you’re looking for a leisurely stroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.