Goodrich Pasture Park — The newest neighborhood park managed by the Bend Park and Recreation District is 2.46 acres located in the Orchard District neighborhood at 11th Street and Quimby Avenue. The old Goodrich family pasture has now been transformed to include play and picnic areas with expansive lawns, a demonstration garden and benches for all to enjoy a day out under the old-growth ponderosas.
Pacific Park — Tucked away on the south side of Portland Avenue on the east side of the Deschutes, the 2.14 acre park is a nice and quiet spot to fish or take a break from your work day. The small grassy area has room to spread a picnic blanket and a couple of benches to have lunch at. It’s a nice alternative to the neighboring Pioneer Park which can get busy midday.
