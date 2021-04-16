Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail — Maintained by Bend Park and Recreation, the unpaved 4-mile trail along one section of the canal starting at Blakely Park gently follows the historic waterway from the Deschutes River and beyond. Note, only a few sections of the canal are open to pedestrians, please respect closed areas and private property.
Pilot Butte — The summit road has reopened for the first time since 2019 making the best view of the city accessible for anyone wanting to drive or hike up. Hikers can use the well-maintained trail to avoid cars, but drivers should use caution around pedestrians on the roadside. Whatever way you choose to ascend, the sights at the top are worth the time.
Good Dog Loop — The 3.5-mile pooch-friendly trail located off Century Drive at the Rimrock Trailhead is a combination of three different sections of trails: The Deschutes River, Rimrock and Deschutes River Connect trails according to trailforks.com. Any given day, you can see hikers and their canine companions enjoying the easy trail that loops down to the Deschutes River and features some interesting rock formations along the way. You may even catch sight of an osprey flying above.
