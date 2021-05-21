Cascade Lakes: Temperatures go from chilly to refreshing (copy)

Visitors and swimmers play around the sandy beach of Cultus Lake Resort in July 2017.

Cultus Lake — While the entirety of the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway has yet to reopen, the southern section from the Crescent Cutoff Road to Lava Lake has reopened for cars, meaning that the brilliant blue waters of Cultus Lake are once again accessible. This weekend is the annual fishing derby hosted by the Cultus Lake Resort (which reopened Thursday) so it’s a great time to drop a lure or just to take in the beautiful lake.

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument offers adventure, lessons and relaxation (copy)

Paulina Peak from Paulina Lake Lodge in June 2019.

Paulina Lake — The seasonally closed road up to Paulina and East lakes has also reopened for the season. Recent catches include 11- and 12.5-pound browns and good-sized kokanee, according to the Paulina Lake Lodge’s Facebook page . The lower trails may still have some spots of snow and deadfall from the winter, while Paulina Peak and Big Obsidian Flow trails typically are covered in snow until June.

Meet our Beneficiaries (copy)

The Upper Deschutes is a prime location for early summer fly-fishing in Central Oregon.

Upper Deschutes River — Rounding out the “now open” areas of Central Oregon’s mountains, the Deschutes River from Benham Falls upstream to Little Lava Lake reopens for fishing beginning May 22. Daily limits are set at two rainbow trout per day with an 8-inch minimum, and all wild rainbows must be released.

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.