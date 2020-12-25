Kapka Butte Sno-Park — The relatively new sno-park located at the junction of the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway and Forest Service Road 45 offers a good alternative to nearby parks that may be full this weekend. With an 18-24 inch snow base and more flurries on the way, snowmobilers can carve out a solid day of exploring through the forest with great views (weather permitting) of Mt. Bachelor.
Lava Lands — Yes, you can still hike the trails at Lava Lands despite the visitor center closure for the season. The trail may have patches of snow and ice but you can wind your way through the lava fields or take the longer trail all the way to Benham Falls.
Ten-Mile Sno-Park — If you want to check out Paulina Lake anytime during the winter, this is the easiest and closest way to do so. Located about 3-miles from the lake’s edge, the sno-park is the starting point for cross country skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers to hit the trails and make their way up Newberry Volcano. Once there, the lake is stunning in the snow and starting Saturday, Paulina Lake Lodge will reopen for winter hours.
