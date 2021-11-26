The Deschutes River Trail: There’s a reason the Deschutes River Trail is a magnet for tourists, mountain bikers, hikers and runners. That’s what happens when forward-thinking agencies and individuals work to create an amazing trail system. Up and down the length of the Deschutes, trails lining the river in all its wild, hydraulic beauty connect most of the distance between Sunriver to Tumalo State Park. Options for excursion access include Tumalo State Park, Riley Ranch Reserve, Pioneer Park, Drake Park, the Old Mill District, and numerous day use areas replete with falls along Forest Road 41 southwest of Bend.
Explore a forest road: First and foremost, know where you’re going. Bring along a friend and/or loved one. Tell someone else where you’re going. Seriously, bring a map. Make sure your phone is charged. Go prepared for lousy weather. Wear a hat and bring gloves. And water. Probably a smart move to pack snacks, too. Wear sturdy shoes. Call your mom.
In all seriousness, area trails can get crowded, particularly during holidays, and an adventure with too many others, for some, is antithetical to their preferred outdoor experience. Therefore, consider a run, walk or fat tire ride on a forest road. These doubletrack stretches are good for riding, taking a walk or running away from crowded nearby trails. According to the USDA, Deschutes NF is home to more than 8,500 miles of Forest Service roads. If you can orient yourself with confidence, it’s rewarding to make your own loops. Hint: Check out alltrails.com and, under “community content,” see other visitors’ routes.
She’s a butte: Want to get a mix of aerobic exercise and good views? Buttes abound here, making it easy to get a quick fix of the scenery from on high. In Bend, you can’t miss Pilot Butte, but if you’re willing to venture farther south, there’s Lava Butte, with a cinder road wrapping to the top, on which you’ll find nothing but foot traffic out of season. The singletrack reaching up neighbor Bessie Butte sees its own share of foot traffic, particularly this time of year. Other, shorter options in or near Bend include Overturf and Horse buttes. Or ride a mountain bike up Kelsey Butte via Swamp Wells Trail.
