Chimney Rock Trail — Located in the Crooked River Canyon near Prineville Reservoir and widely billed as moderate, this nearly 3-mile out-and-back trail with a 600-foot elevation gain could be a little tougher for some, but it appeals to all generations of hikers, and no matter how easy or difficult you find it, the dramatic views of the rugged Crooked River Canyon make it worth the effort. The upper sections of the trail are fairly smooth and firm, with some rocky sections and a scree along the way.
Horse Butte Loop Trail — The 10-mile loop located off China Hat Road is a great spot for winter mountain biking and running as the area is more exposed than areas west of Bend. Made of three trails — Coyote Loop, Boyd Cave and Arnold Ice Cave — the full circle offers the chance to explore the east Bend caves, buttes and views of the Cascades. As always, please do not ride in muddy conditions, which creates ruts and degrades the trail.
Hole in the Ground — The aptly named hole is actually a volcanic maar hidden in the woods off Oregon Highway 31 near Fort Rock. It was formed when magma met the water of the ancient lake that covered the valley area thousands of years ago. Chances are good you and your party will have all to yourselves the 2-mile out and back trail that gently descends into the bowl.
