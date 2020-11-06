Black Butte — The moderate 4-mile trail climbs the almost perfectly conical butte through thick forests until the top where the 360 -degree views and a fire tower await intrepid hikers. The trail has only has two switchbacks, so the ascent is at a constant 10% to 20% grade. The access road can be a little rough, so go slow.
West Metolius Loop — The easy and fairly flat trail loops from the Camp Sherman Store and follows the river down to the Allingham Bridge. Along the way the crystal-clear Metolius River babbles along its route, and the trail is surrounded by towering pines and deciduous trees and bushes that are nearing the end of their leafy period. The 2.2-mile trail is great no matter the season.
Whychus Creek Scenic Overlook — The easy mile-long trail loops through the moderate pine forest and a few basalt rock outcroppings until opening up to stunning views to the north and west towards the Three Sisters mountains. A spur trail from the main overlook descends into the Whychus Creek canyon and connects with the main Whychus Creek Trail for longer hikes. Currently the main trailhead is closed for repairs, but an alternate entrance has been placed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.