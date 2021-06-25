Ray Atkeson Memorial Loop — Named for the nature photographer, the short and easy 2.4-mile walk along the shore of Sparks Lake offers some of the best views in the Cascade Lakes area for the least effort. With the crystal blue waters mirroring the snow capped South Sister and Broken Top, there’s not too much to complain about. The trail traverses over the lake’s lava lined shore and makes a great evening walk to catch the sunset.
Tam McArthur Rim — You’ll need to snag a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit to hike one of Central Oregon’s most popular trails, but that could make it a little more enjoyable with slightly less hikers to contend with at the trailhead. The 5.3-mile, moderate trail near Sisters at the base of Broken Top gives stunning looks of the eastern slopes of the Cascades and beyond.
Wasco Lake Trail — You’ll also need a Central Cascades Wilderness Permit for this one as you have to park and utilize the Jack Lake Trailhead to get to the small mountain lake. The 4.5 out-and-back trail near Camp Sherman travels through some burn areas so bring a hat and lots of water and shade may be at a premium. Also, pack the deet as you may also have to contend with the mosquitos. With Three Fingered Jack, creek traversing and wildflowers throughout the trail is great for a scenic day hike or an overnighter.
