Benham Falls — The easy 1.5 mile trail hugs the banks of the Deschutes River as it makes a tight bend around a lava field that spewed out of Lava Butte thousands of years ago. The class 5 rapids marks the end of the Upper Deschutes section of the river and can be accessed from the Lava Butte turnoff on U.S. Highway 97 or hikers can opt for a longer hike starting in Sunriver (near Circle 7) for 6.4 miles out and back.
Fall River — Both hikers and fishermen can find solace in the quiet meandering river south of Sunriver. An easy trail starts at the Fall River Guard Station and follows the water's course 6-miles. The crystal clear water is great for fly fishing or nature watching.
Gold Lake Trail — Best attempted with snowshoes or with a couple inches of powder between your boots and the ground, the 3.3 mile trail south of Waldo Lake is also great for cross country skiing. The route splits between Upper and Lower Marilyn lakes before crossing Salt Creek at Gold Lake where a warming shelter is stocked later in the season. Hikers can also take the trail from the Gold Lake campground and climb up the the hill towards other small lakes and eventually Waldo Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.