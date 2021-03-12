Christmas Valley Sand Dunes — The sand dunes about 20 miles east of the town for which they’re named are an off -highway -vehicle rider’s playground. The constantly shifting dune system here is home to 11,000 acres of bare dunes open to OHVs. The area is rugged and doesn’t have trash collection so pack out what you pack in. The dirt and gravel access roads can be impassable when it’s muddy, so always travel with caution and stay in designated areas as surrounding lands are a mix of private property and areas strictly closed to any motor vehicles.
Flatiron Rock Trail — Winter is a wonderful time to explore the Oregon Badlands Wilderness Area just east of Bend. The sandy terrain hardens up this time of year making a day hike out there a breeze. Flatiron Rock offers one of the best views in the Badlands of the Cascades to the west while being completely immersed in High Desert landscapes. Take the Flatiron Rock trailhead for about 2.75 miles to reach the triangular-shaped rock, from there, you can take the half-mile trek east to the Castle, another interesting lava rock formation.
Tam-a-lau Trail — The steep hike up the trail at Lake Billy Chinook is only about 1.5 miles before it levels out on the high plateau above the lake west of Culver. Any amount of extra energy you spend getting to the top is worth it for the views that await. It’s another good trail to take during cooler months as there is little shade. The full there-and-back-again mileage comes in at 6.5 miles, but there are several spots along the ridgeline to turn back and cut the journey short. Right now, hikers will need to park in the Upper Deschutes Day Use Area and walk back across Jordan Road towards the campground for the trailhead.
