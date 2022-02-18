Christmas Valley Sand Dunes — The sand dunes about 20 miles east of the town for which they’re named are an off-highway-vehicle rider’s playground. The constantly shifting dune system here is home to 11,000 acres of bare dunes open to OHVs. The area is rugged and doesn’t have trash collection, so plan to pack out what you pack in. The dirt and gravel access roads can be impassable when it’s muddy, so always travel with caution and stay in designated areas — surrounding lands are a mix of private property and areas strictly closed to any motor vehicles.
Flatiron Rock Trail — Winter is a wonderful time to explore the Oregon Badlands Wilderness Area just east of Bend. The sandy terrain firms up this time of year, making a day hike a breeze. Despite its complete immersion in the High Desert landscape, Flatiron Rock offers one of the best views in the Badlands, of the Cascades to the west. Take the Flatiron Rock trailhead for about 2.75 miles to reach the triangular-shaped rock; from there, you can take the half-mile trek east to the Castle, another interesting lava rock formation.
Tam-a-lau Trail — The steep hike up the trail at Lake Billy Chinook is only about 1.5 miles in length before it levels out on the plateau high above the lake west of Culver. Any extra amount of energy you put into reaching the top is worth it for the views that await. It’s another good trail to remember during cooler months as there is little shade in the heat of summer. The full there-and-back-again mileage lands at 6.5 miles, but there are spots along the ridgeline for cutting the trip short and turning around. The trailhead is adjacent to the camping area at Cove Palisades State Park.
