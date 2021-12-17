Barnes Butte — The moderate, 2.7-mile trail just east of Prineville rarely gets large amounts of snow, but the chilly wind gusts at the top of the 567-foot trail are nothing at which to sneeze. Once you’ve made it up the steady incline, though, the butte offers views of Prineville and the valleys surrounding.
Chimney Rock — Also located near Prineville is this 2.7-mile moderately challenging trail in the Crooked River Canyon near Prineville Reservoir. The 623-foot elevation gain is more gradual, ending at the basalt rock plinth above the river. The trail up is wide, allowing room to socially distance, and there are benches on which to rest and take in the views.
Glass Butte — This rockhounding site is popular for digging out beautiful and varied pieces of obsidian. The volcano formed nearly 5 million years ago, with several eruptions in the lowlands producing glassy rock flows to the east and southeast. The gem-quality rock can be tricky to get to as the road to the sites are unmaintained, muddy when wet and recommended for 4x4 vehicles.
