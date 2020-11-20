Alder Springs — The moderate 6-mile trail between Crooked River Ranch and Sisters descends into a rocky canyon cut through by Whychus Creek on the way to meet up with the Deschutes River. Along the way the trail offers views of stunning rock formation, high desert plateaus dotted with juniper trees. Hikers must ford the creek in order to reach the Deschutes beyond, otherwise they can turn back, cutting the length of their journey in half. The access road is closed to vehicles from December through March, so head out in the next couple of weeks. The road is recommended for high clearance vehicles only.
Maston Area — The mountain bike complex near Cline Falls is home to 11 marked trails, according to trailforks.com, and is great for winter riding. All of the trails are generally easy, except for Rockbar, which is listed as intermediate. The level terrain is also welcome for beginners to the sport and the occasional hiker.
Oregon Badlands — The wilderness area east of Bend is a place where hikers can find solitude among the juniper trees. With peekaboo views of the mountains on the few hills, the nearly 30,000 acre area is home to ancient juniper trees, basalt rock formations and miles of designated trails. For those going off trail, it's recommended to bring or download a map to keep you from getting lost.
