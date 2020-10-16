Alder Springs Trail — The moderate 5.7-mile out and back trail south of Lake Billy Chinook descends about 700 feet into the river canyon and displays spectacular castle-like geologic formations carved by Whychus Creek as it makes its way to the Deschutes River. More open and exposed than other creek trails, this is a great outing on cooler days.
Jack Creek — Recently reopened as the Lionshead Fire becomes more contained, the easy 1.1-mile out and back trail near Camp Sherman skirts along the babbling Jack Creek through ponderosa pine stands. Leafy vine maple, ferns and other shrubs and bushes along the water should be fully changed to their autumnal colors now.
Redmond Caves — Featuring five caves on the edge of Redmond, the system is part of the northernmost reaches of the Newberry Caldera. Open year-round, the caves were formed from the collapse of one single lava tube. Wear sturdy shoes and take nothing but pictures when visiting.
