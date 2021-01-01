Metolius River — Winter fishing on the Metolius may require bit more grit and warm layers, but the fly-fishing only section from Allingham Bridge to Bridge 99 has some of the best seasonal angling in the area. Bull trout whoppers make their runs from Lake Billy Chinook up the river in pursuit of the kokanee runs and are great fighters if they wind up on the end of your line. But you’ll have to release them if you do — the only fish that can make it into your kreel are hatchery rainbow, kokanee and mountain whitefish.
Ray Benson Sno-park — Just beyond the hustle and bustle of the Hoodoo Ski Area is a smaller sno-park with stunning views and an easy 5.8 mile loop for snowshoers and Nordic skiers to enjoy a bit of solitude among the trees. On bluebird days you can see perfect views of Mt. Washington, Hayrick Butte and more. This is one snow area where you can also bring along your dogs to play with you for a day in the snow.
Three Creek Lake Trail — Closer to Sisters, the winter trail is located at end of Forest Service Road 16 at Upper Three Creek Sno-Park. From there, a 6.5-mile snowmobile, snowshoe or cross country ski trip is in store over the steadily moderate trail. But the views of the Three Sisters, Three Creek Lake with Tam McArthur Rim above it are worth it on clear days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.