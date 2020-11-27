Peter Skene Ogden Trail — The 22.3-mile out and back trail ascends Newberry Volcano, eventually leading to Paulina Lake. The trail is great for hiking the lower sections at Ogden or McKay campgrounds and for snowshoeing higher sections with deeper snow from Ten Mile. The trail is one of the only ways to access Paulina Lake during the winter and follows the occasionally frozen Paulina Creek and has several waterfalls along its path.
Tumalo Falls — The popular summer destination is just as spectacular to view in the winter. Hike or snowshoe in along Tumalo Falls Road (which is currently closed to motor vehicles) for 2.5-miles to reach the falls viewpoint and trailhead. From there hike up to the upper viewing platform or continue on the trail following Tumalo Creek through the verdant forest.
