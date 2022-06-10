Deschutes River — It's been a cool, damp spring, but — as some recent days have hinted — temps and sunshine are starting to inch toward summer. That means area waters will soon fill with floaters and paddlers, but you don’t have to limit yourself to the crowded section of the river at the Old Mill District. Upstream near Sunriver, the Deschutes meanders calmly and nicely for kayaking and swimming, though both should be done with caution as the water can be very cold and deep. Just make sure to exit at the takeout before Benham Falls.
Tamolitch Blue Pool — OK, chances are you’ve either been on this one or have avoided it completely due to crowds. But if you are an early riser, have the chance to hike midweek or just have perfect timing, the 3.7-mile out and back trail along state Highway 126 is one of the most stunning in the state. Following along the McKenzie River and through old-growth forest the entire way, the trail leads to the brilliantly blue namesake where the river emerges from behind lava rock before continuing on its way. Hikers do swim in the pool, but the water is icy, and the trail to get down to the water is pretty rocky and can lead to a painful sprain if you misstep. You'll want traction on the trail, too, as recent reports at alltrails.com have described conditions as muddy.
Steelhead Falls — Popular for cliff jumpers, the 20 foot waterfall near Crooked River Ranch offers some cool waters to swim in amongst the High Desert that surrounds it. The short half-mile trail down descends rapidly into the canyon with picturesque geologic formations. The trail is dry and dusty and can have rattlesnakes hiding under rocks, so watch your step and bring extra water. The river will feel that much sweeter after the hike down.
