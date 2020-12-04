Staycations-4.jpg (copy)

Cline Falls cascades down a basalt cliff in August.

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint — While the actual falls are a short walk from the parking designated and well maintained parking area. The waterfall along the Deschutes River near Redmond are beautiful any time of year. The river has cut through the rock in several places creating spire like formations along the fall line. Walk around the cliff’s rim for the best view.

A runner makes his way along a curvy section of pathway while exercising along the Dry Canyon Trail in Redmond in July.

Dry Canyon — The urban trail runs nearly 8-miles through the the center of Redmond offering paved and unpaved sections for hikers and bikers to traverse. The trail is nestled in the wider rimrock canyon and is abundant with sagebrush and juniper trees. Several developed areas like playgrounds, ball fields and more can be found along the path as well.

Two mountain bikers ride the Gray Butte Trail near Smith Rock State Park. As the snow starts to fall and cover the well-known trails west of Bend on the edge of the Cascade Range, mountain bikers can venture east or north of town to often find more suitable trail conditions. Smith Rock State Park, just north of Redmond in Terrebonne, is more known as a rock-climbing hotspot, but the area is home to many miles of trails for hikers and mountain bikers.

Gray Butte — The 6.5-mile loop climbs 1,778 feet above the high desert below. Good for hiking, mountain biking and even horseback riding the view at the top is stunning. Right now the trail is riding well but with rain comes muddy conditions that can wreak havoc on your bike tires.

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin

