Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint — While the actual falls are a short walk from the parking designated and well maintained parking area. The waterfall along the Deschutes River near Redmond are beautiful any time of year. The river has cut through the rock in several places creating spire like formations along the fall line. Walk around the cliff’s rim for the best view.
Dry Canyon — The urban trail runs nearly 8-miles through the the center of Redmond offering paved and unpaved sections for hikers and bikers to traverse. The trail is nestled in the wider rimrock canyon and is abundant with sagebrush and juniper trees. Several developed areas like playgrounds, ball fields and more can be found along the path as well.
Gray Butte — The 6.5-mile loop climbs 1,778 feet above the high desert below. Good for hiking, mountain biking and even horseback riding the view at the top is stunning. Right now the trail is riding well but with rain comes muddy conditions that can wreak havoc on your bike tires.
