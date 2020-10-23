Horse Butte Loop Trail — The 10-mile loop located off China Hat Road is a great spot for winter mountain biking as the area is more exposed than areas west of Bend. Made of three trails — Coyote Loop, Boyd Cave and Arnold Ice Cave — the full circle offers the chance to explore the east Bend caves, buttes and views of the Cascades.
Ochoco Reservoir — While the waters of the lake east of Prineville are still low, bank fishing can yield 14- to 18-inch rainbow trout as the weather begins to cool. The lake for irrigation and flood control was built after World War I by damming Mill and Ochoco creeks. Most of the shoreline is private land except for the dam and the Ochoco Lake State Park area. Depending on the time of year, anglers can pull out rainbows as well as catfish, largemouth bass and black crappie.
Twin Pillars — The moderate 12-mile trail can be accessed by either the north or south trailheads in the Mill Creek Wilderness area in the Ochoco National Forest. The route crosses the creek several times but there are no bridges so fording is necessary early in the season. The pillars are 200-foot tall volcanic lava plugs that rise starkly out of the hillside for a stunning vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.